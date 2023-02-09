20 most popular baby names and trends to expect in 2023 Discover 2023's top baby names and the meanings behind them

Choosing a baby name is one of the biggest decisions you make for your newborn, and one that will stay with them for the rest of their lives, so it's important to take time to consider its meaning and how it will work at different stages of their life to ensure you don't regret your choice further down the line.

While some parents take inspiration from everything from royal baby names to their favourite movies, there are new trends and popular names to look out for in 2023. Read on to discover the year's top baby names and their meanings, along with the luckiest boys and girls monikers, and key baby name trends to inspire you for your bundle of joy.

Most popular baby names for 2023 and their meanings

Baby naming experts, Bella Baby, have rounded up some of the top baby names for 2023 using data from the Office of National Statistics and BabyNames.com.

"There is a beauty in choosing a popular name for your baby as there is a reason why it is popular and it may not be a bad thing that your child will eventually grow up being happily associated to this reason. Whether it's through popular culture or even just that it has a beautiful meaning behind it," the experts say.

"It can also be a benefit as it can give them comradery with others their age in school who also have the same name. We advise that parents take the time to look through this list and the meanings and think about what they imagine will suit their baby and stick to it."

Choosing a baby name is a big decision

Top Girls' Names 2023

Olivia (English)

Olivia is a name with English origins. It was derived from the male name, Oliver, which is a derivation of the old Norse name, Áleifr. Contrary to popular belief, it is not related to olives or the olive tree.

Emma (Latin)

The name Emma is primarily a female name of Latin origin that means Universal. Emma is often used as a name on its own or as the diminutive form of Emily.

Amelia (Latin)

The name Amelia is pri;marily a female name of Latin origin that means Work. Amelia is a name with Latin origins.

Ava (English)

The name Ava is primarily a female name of English origin that means To Breathe, To Live.

Sophia (Greek)

The name Sophia is primarily a female name of Greek origin that means Wisdom.

Isabella (Italian)

The name Isabella is primarily a female name of Italian origin that means God Is My Oath.

Luna (Italian)

The name Luna is primarily a female name of Italian origin that means The Moon.

Mia (English)

The name Mia is primarily a female name of English origin that means Of the Sea or Bitter.

Charlotte (French)

The name Charlotte is primarily a female name of French origin that means Free.

Evelyn (English)

The name Evelyn is primarily a female name of English origin that means Beautiful Bird.

Top Boys' Names 2023

Liam (Irish)

The name Liam is primarily a male name of Irish origin that means With Gilded Helmet.

Noah (Hebrew)

The name Noah is primarily a male name of Hebrew origin that means Rest, Peace.

Oliver (English)

The name Oliver is primarily a male name of English origin that means Descendant of the Ancestor.

Elijah (Hebrew)

The name Elijah is primarily a male name of Hebrew origin that means My God Is Yahweh.

Mateo (Spanish)

The name Mateo is primarily a male name of Spanish origin that means Gift Of God.

Lucas (Latin)

The name Lucas is primarily a male name of Latin origin that means From Lucania, Italy.

Levi (Hebrew)

The name Levi is primarily a male name of Hebrew origin that means Joined In Harmony.

Asher (Hebrew)

The name Asher is primarily a male name of Hebrew origin that means Blessed, Happy.

James (Hebrew)

The name James is primarily a gender-neutral name of Hebrew origin that means Supplanter.

Leo (Latin)

The name Leo is primarily a male name of Latin origin that means Lion.

Most popular lucky baby names for 2023

If you want to ensure your little one has a life filled with good fortune and prosperity, you may want to consider one of these names that are associated with luck.

Onlinecasinos.co.uk utilised Forebears.io to find out which most desired names are associated with luck, and partnered up with psychic expert Inbaal Honigman to delve into what the names can mean for parents and their newborns.

They found that Rafael is the most desired baby name associated with luck, with 3,160,411 people bearing this name worldwide. Rafael has biblical connotations, being the name of the angel of healing.

"It's a wonderful name to pick for a life of healthy living, healthy relationships and healthy decision-making. The feminine version is Rafaella," Inbaal says.

Victoria is considered one of the luckiest names

In second place is Victoria, with 2,626,923 people claiming this name worldwide. The name means 'victory' in English, descending from a Goddess of Roman mythology, and various famous figures have embodied this name's meaning, including Queen Victoria and her victorious rule, and Victoria Beckham with her successful career.

"Victoria is not subtle about its blessings," Inbaal explains. "Sharing a name with the Roman Goddess of Victory, Victoria draws luck in the field of winning."

Meanwhile, Lakshmi is in third place, with 2,570,558 people named after the Hindu goddess. Inbaal states: "Lakshmi is a Goddess of abundance and good fortune. As Goddess of luck, sharing her name will inevitably bring luck. The name can be used both for baby boys and baby girls."

Top 5 lucky girls' names

Victoria Lakshmi Beatrice Sadia Iris

Top 5 lucky boys' names

Rafael Felix Said Ganesh Ayman

Other baby name trends for 2023

Eco-friendly baby names have become increasingly popular in recent years, with a 2020 study showing thay 18% of parents now give their children names inspired by nature – and it looks set to continue into 2023.

RecycleZone analysed the most eco-friendly names on Nameberry to reveal the most common baby name for the eco-conscious, with Kai – as chosen by Wayne and Coleen Rooney for one of their four sons – taking the top spot for boys.

The most popular eco-friendly girls' name, meanwhile, is Rose, followed by Stella, Iris, and Dawn.

Top 5 eco-friendly girls' names

Rose Stella Iris Dawn Aurora

Top 5 eco-friendly boys' names

Kai Jay Oliver Leo Eden

