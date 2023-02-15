I'm a Celebrity's Seann Walsh shares heart-melting first photo of new baby daughter The former Strictly Come Dancing star is a first-time dad

Seann Walsh announced the arrival of his first baby with his partner Grace Adderley at the weekend, following a somewhat dramatic birth.

The comedian updated his fans on the couple's new daughter on Wednesday, sharing the sweetest photo of Grace and their baby on Instagram.

The I'm a Celebrity contestant posted an intimate shot of the duo curled up with a cover over them as the tiny tot slept - a calm moment following the heightened emotions of her birth, which her father announced on Instagram...

WATCH: Strictly's Seann Walsh and Grace Adderley welcome first baby

Loading the player...

In the caption, he paid tribute to his partner's strength after a difficult few days. Seann wrote: "Grace has been through so much this week but she’s finally okay. We’re home. Girl power… Her bravery has made my fainting all the more pathetic".

READ: I'm A Celebrity's Seann Walsh reveals he was 'petrified of backlash' after Katya Jones kiss

The star's fans were quick to share the delight of the photo and to encourage him that he wasn't the only one who's fainted at such an emotional moment.

One wrote: "This is amazing congrats bro," while another added: "I love this and so much love to Grace and what a beautiful baby and I love so much that you fainted x".

Seann shared the adorable photo on social media

A third commented: "Congratulations. I watched my sister give birth and almost fainted when my nephew emerged. I am pretty cool-headed, am not a fainting type, had given birth myself and knew what to expect.

SEE: Who is I'm A Celeb star Seann Walsh's girlfriend Grace Adderley?

"It still didn’t stop my physiological response taking over in that moment. Fear, shock, love, excitement all hit you at once. It's definitely not pathetic to faint!"

The star was full of admiration for his girlfriend Grace

When they discussed their plans for the birth in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Seann revealed that his aim was to look on the funny side.

He said: "Grace will be immersed in the miracle of it all, while I'll be thinking, 'This could make a good ten minutes on stage'," going on to add: "If ever I feel tense or awkward, I do always feel I have to break the tension with something funny. And it will be my first ever dad joke".

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.