Emotional Stacey Solomon 'breaks down in tears' as daughter Rose bonds with baby sister Belle in new clip

Stacey Solomon has had fans gushing over her updates since welcoming her newest family addition, Belle, but did you see the moment the new arrival met her older sister baby Rose?

The Loose Women star, 33, was in tears after sharing the clip, which saw her two little girls looking closer than ever in matching outfits. Watch the video below to see the exact moment the sister duo met for the first time…

WATCH: The moment Stacey Solomon's daughter Rose meets newborn sister Belle

The sweet clip featured a cover of Jack Johnson's, Better Together - the perfect tune for the heartwarming sibling first.

Belle arrived at home on Saturday

Friends and fans of the star rushed in with the sweetest comments for the mother-of-five. Best friend Mrs Hinch replied writing: "This this this [crying emoji] beautiful beyond words xx."

One follower added: "Oh my gosh-just magical-the love Rose has for Belle…properly teared up just beautiful." A second penned: "They will have a bond just like you and Jem Stace! So beautiful."

Emotional Stacey replied to the slew of sweet words in tears writing:"Your comments are making me cry, these hormones I tell you! Seeing all of the sister comments to each other is EVERYTHING love you all! And Love you Jem @label.lady.1 my dear sister."

She is so beautiful

Stacey and her husband, Joe Swash, welcomed their little bundle of joy at home on Saturday. She is the younger sister to Stacey's sons Harry, 15, Zachary 14, Leighton, ten, Rex, three and daughter, Rose, who was born in October 2021.

Announcing the joyful news with her followers on the day, Stacey penned: "She's Here. Our beautiful, daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever. You literally flew into our world …

Baby Rose was welcomed in 2021

"And none of us can quite believe your thick dark head of hair that we just can't get over. We can't believe you're here. Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can’t wait to love you forever and ever we are so grateful we get to be your family.

The sweet words were penned alongside the most beautiful photo of the new arrival swaddled in a white blanket.

