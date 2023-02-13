Carol Vorderman turns up the heat as she dances in red leather leggings - watch The This Morning presenter looked incredible in her scarlet ensemble

Carol Vorderman, 62, caused a serious stir on Monday morning when she shared a video of herself shimmying in a pair of red hot leather trousers.

Taking to Instagram, the former Countdown star delighted her 310k followers with a playful video of herself dancing to Meghan Trainor's hit song Me Too, before spinning round to tease her latest episode of 'Perfect 10', a podcast full of brain teasers and quick quiz questions. Check out her skin-tight scarlet trousers in the clip below…

WATCH: Carol Vorderman causes a stir as she shimmies in leather leggings

Carol rocked a head-turning outfit in her latest video, styling a fitted cow-print top with her waist-cinching trousers and slipping into towering heeled boots.

The This Morning regular styled her honey-blonde tresses in a bouncy blow dry, adding a lashing of mascara, rosy blush and feline smokey eyeliner to complete her ageless beauty glow.

TRENDING: Maya Jama sizzles in sparkling thigh-split gown to reunite with ex Stormzy

Carol turned up the heat in red hot leggings

"It's Monday and you know what that means… another week of Perfect 10!" Carold wrote in the caption. "10 questions, 10 points, all done in 10 minutes @perfect10carol [clapping emoji] Are you ready for a brain workout?"

The mother-of-two's doting fans were united in the comments section of her post, admiring her enviable confidence.

"You're definitely 10 out of 10 in the beauty stakes Carol," wrote one fan, as another penned: "You're my perfect 10," as a third commented: "Lovely to see so much confidence in you Carol."

MORE: Carol Vorderman's home in Bristol's most expensive area with rarely-seen son

The TV star is a fan of her cherry red trousers

It's not the first time this month we've seen the mathematician turn up the heat in her cherry red trousers. Just last week, Carol unveiled yet another glamorous transformation in the statement trousers and a skin-tight long-sleeved top in the same shade - giving the illusion of an all-in-one catsuit.

Fans went wild for her romantic red transformation

Carol has long been admired for her toned, peachy posterior – she even won Rear of the Year in 2011 and 2014 – but her seriously toned glutes are the result of a tough workout that might be too demanding for some.

The star previously revealed is a fan of weightlifting, and her toning workout involves a variety of glute-boosting moves including goblet squats and hip thrusts - all with 10kg weights. Phew!

ALL THE DETAILS: Carol Vorderman reveals she has FIVE 'lovers' on rotation in candid confession

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.