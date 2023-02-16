Strictly's Ola Jordan cradles neat baby bump in sweet throwback photo

Ola Jordan, 40, and her husband James Jordan, 44, have recently astounded fans with their dramatic weight loss transformation, regularly sharing throwback images to before they got fit to contrast with their dance-honed figures now.

On Wednesday, the Strictly Come Dancing star shared a throwback of a different kind, a flashback to her baby shower when she was expecting her daughter Ella, who is now two.

Ella even joins in the star's Dance Shred fitness videos...

WATCH: See two-year-old Ella dance with her mother

Loading the player...

The glowing dancer stood with a beautiful backdrop of balloons and flowers, cradling her blossoming bump while wearing a stunning floral dress.

The throwback picture, where Ola beamed from ear to ear, included the timestamp which read: "15 Feb 2020".

Ola shared a throback to her 2020 baby shower

In James and Ola's latest HELLO! column they spoke about their daughter Ella's upcoming birthday where the tot even has her own party planner!

"So we've got this party planner who's going to arrange things for us," explained Ola. "She's booked everything and it's all pretty much sorted now. It's going to be a big party; Ella's a very lucky girl."

In another exclusive HELLO! interview, Ola and James said they would "absolutely love" to have more children, but are being realistic following their difficult IVF battle last time around.

Ella is almost three!

James said: "Before we became parents we were told that once you have the first one, something clicks in the body and it's easier to fall pregnant again.

"But of course, it's not that easy for us, and that is a tough reality. We're keeping our fingers crossed that one day we'll be expecting again."

The next big step for the family is a relocation as they have purchased a new property.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.