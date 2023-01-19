Ola Jordan shares pregnancy message with fans – but all is not what it seems The former Strictly Come Dancing star gave birth in 2020

Ola Jordan and her husband James Jordan welcomed their daughter Ella in 2020, and we've been loving the updates of her growing up into an adorable little toddler.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Ola shared a pregnancy message on Wednesday, but all is not what it seems!

WATCH: See Ola Jordan dance with daughter Ella after dramatic weightloss

Loading the player...

The mum-of-one shared a throwback post from when she was pregnant with Ella, and it's a meme that reads: "Yes. I'm clearly pregnant, but if you remind me once more of how huge I've gotten… I'm going to eat you."

Alongside the image, Ola wrote: "Little memory from three years ago," along with a smiling emoji.

Ola re-shared this meme online

Although this post was a retro one from the archives, there's a chance that fans could receive the news that Ola is pregnant again one day as the dancing couple have expressed their desire to expand their family, especially now they are fitter than ever.

LATEST: Ola Jordan wows in new bikini photo after weight loss transformation

In an exclusive HELLO! interview, Ola and James said they would "absolutely love" to have more children, but are being realistic following their difficult IVF battle last time around.

James said: "Before we became parents we were told that once you have the first one, something clicks in the body and it's easier to fall pregnant again.

The star welcomed her daughter in 2020

"But of course, it's not that easy for us, and that is a tough reality. We're keeping our fingers crossed that one day we'll be expecting again."

The stars do have plenty of room in their new home to welcome another little one, and they are set to move in this year.

"We're hoping to move into our new house in April/ May time which is exciting," the couple told HELLO!

Jordan and Ola are proud parents

The couple loved their former four-storey megamansion but they parted ways with it for two reasons, the cost and for their daughter Ella.

"With everything that’s going on in the world at the moment, our old house was too expensive to run. A swimming pool costs a lot of money to heat," revealed James in a previous interview.

"It is what it is. We've done it for her. Yeah, we’ve moved out of an amazing home, but it didn't suit us with Ella and we feel we can hopefully give her a better life somewhere else."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.