Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen reunites with lookalike daughter Raven - fans share surprise The Yorkshire Shepherdess reunited with her 21-year-old daughter

Self-proclaimed 'Yorkshire Shepherdess' Amanda Owen was in her element this weekend when her 21-year-old daughter Raven returned to the family farm after spending years away.

Amanda's lookalike daughter had kept a low profile over the last three years while studying for her biology degree at York St John University. After graduating with First Class Honours last summer, Raven made a return to her parent's farm to lend a hand with lambing season.

The Our Yorkshire Farm stars are no strangers to a dramatic animal birth on their sprawling Yorkshire land. Take a look at how Amanda handled the arrival of a newborn foal in the clip below.

"Raven is back in the thick of it this weekend," Amanda penned on her Instagram. "Everyone hands-on getting the yows through the pens for ultrasound pregnancy scanning."

The newly-single shepherdess, who split from her husband Clive of 22 years last year, shared a series of photographs of her nine children getting stuck into work on the farm - and fans couldn't believe how much all the children had grown up since the last season of Our Yorkshire Farm aired.

Raven got stuck into activities on the farm

Raven looked to be in her element amongst the animals and her eight siblings, with several doting snaps displaying her particularly close bond with her younger sister.

"Good grief, Miles has shot up!!" commented one fan, as another penned: "I love these pictures, Edith is so tall now. Lovely family." A third fan wrote: "Lovely to see the family they are all growing up so fast. Miles and Edith have gotten so tall, Sidney catching up too."

Amanda and Clive's 21-year-old daughter looked happy to be home

Speaking about her recent split from co-star Clive, Amanda told the MailOnline that she's enjoying getting on with life as an independent woman who is putting her focus into her kids and the sheep.

Clarifying that no third party was involved in the breakdown of her marriage, the 48-year-old added: "There was nobody involved in the break up with Clive and I don't understand why this is being suggested."

Amanda and Clive share nine children together

Despite ending their romantic relationship, Amanda and Clive are still very much in each other's lives and now co-parent their children."We are co-parenting and the whole family is very happy," the TV star added, explaining: "I was just with Clive this morning… There's absolutely no problem between us.

"It's been a very amicable split and we continue to work together. Everybody in the family is happy with the way things have turned out."

