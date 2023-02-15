Amanda Owen sparks comments with new photos of children at family farm The Our Yorkshire Farm star shares nine children with her ex, Clive Owen

Amanda Owen just spent her first Valentine's Day apart from her estranged husband, Clive Owen, after the former couple announced the end of their relationship last year.

On Wednesday, she was back at work at her family farm – and her children were mucking in too, as could be seen in photos the shepherdess shared on Instagram.

A series of snaps showed Amanda's daughters walking a dog and tending to and grooming horses, appearing very absorbed in their activities.

The TV star's followers were quick to comment on the idyllic images, which she captioned: "A raffle-taggle crew for sure. [horse emojis].

"Tack & turnout less than perfect but full marks on attitude, willingness and kindness… And that is what matters anyway [red heart emojis]. #yorkshire #countryside #outdoors #horses #riding".

One commenter referred to Amanda's split as they wrote: "Lovely to see them all grow and work together through these updates. So pleased you are all remaining strong as a unit, despite the negativity on your personal decisions".

Amanda's daughters are following in her footsteps

Another complimented the mum-of-nine on her family, writing: "Great to see your updates on your lovely children and farm… teamwork makes the dream work... x".

Another, meanwhile, expressed their hope for the return of Our Yorkshire Farm, saying: "Wish the show would come back… really miss it".

The star is a devoted mother of nine

Sadly, while Amanda has plans to appear on our screens in future, the programme was cancelled last year after she and Clive separated.

Amanda's latest show, Amanda Owen's Extraordinary Farming Lives, started on More4 in January. She often involves her children in her work but earlier in the month, the busy mum sparked concern as she shared a video of her eldest son, Rueben, chopping wood with some of his younger siblings nearby.

"You rock Reuben! All day, working away to make a mounting block to put into a drystone wall. Chips off the old block! #yorkshire #crafting #rocks #stones #busy #drystonewall," she captioned it.

