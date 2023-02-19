Amanda Owen delights fans with adorable photo of daughter Clemmy as she takes after her mum The Our Yorkshire Farm star is a busy mum-of-nine

TV star Amanda Owen is also a busy shepherdess at the Yorkshire farm she shares with her large family. The children often like to muck in and get involved, sometimes sparking comments from Amanda's fans as they do so.

And her followers were quick to comment on Sunday, after she shared some sweet new photos of her daughter Clemmy following in her footsteps.

The mum-of-nine took to Instagram, where she shared snapshots of the youngster all dressed up in her riding gear, wearing black boots and leggings with a smart grey jacket and black riding hat.

The young girl fed two small horses in a series of photos that delighted Amanda's fans. She captioned the image: "Hold yer horses," adding horse emojis. She then wrote: "Summat's brewin [teacup emoji]. It's @yorkshiretea time.#yorkshire #horses #tea #handsfull #multitask #cuppa #brew."

Fans' appreciative comments included: "I love Clemmy, she has such a connection with all the animals especially the horses xxx," and: "Lovely, bless her".

Amanda's daughter loves spending time with animals

Clemmy is a big fan of animals and was recently spotted in the stables, helping out her mum. The snaps came not long after the shepherdess' parenting style came under scrutiny, with some fans expressing concern about her children's safety.

Amanda and her ex, Clive Owen, were married for 22 years and still share co-parenting duties but since their split last summer, she has said that she is now enjoying life as a single "independent woman".

"I'm just getting on with my life as an independent woman, looking after the kids and my sheep," the 48-year-old told MailOnline.

Clemmy is following in her mum's footsteps on the farm

Clarifying that no third party was involved in the breakdown of her marriage, she added: "There was nobody involved in the break up with Clive and I don't understand why this is being suggested.

"I'm not a wallflower and I'm not over-sensitive, but a lot of things said about me are being taken out of context. I'm living a fantastic life doing what I really love."

Amanda concluded: "It's been a very amicable split and we continue to work together. Everybody in the family is happy with the way things have turned out."

