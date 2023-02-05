Amanda Owen melts hearts with adorable photos of daughter Clemmy at family farm The Our Yorkshire Farm star shares nine children with ex-husband Clive Owen

Amanda Owen is a doting mum-of-nine as well as a busy shepherdess and it looks like her daughter Clemmy might be keen to follow in her footsteps – at least if the new photos the TV star shared to Instagram are any indication!

The Our Yorkshire Farm star took to the social media site on Sunday afternoon, when she posted some sweet images of Clemmy enjoying farm life.

In one, the youngster could be seen standing alongside a sheepdog in front of a paddock where two horses peered over the wall. In another, the little girl sat on the grass, holding her dog's paw.

Amanda captioned the images: "It may well be cold and the wind might be blowing but there’s always time to take a paws… #yorkshire #breezy #horses #sheepdogs #outdoors #fodder #hay #taketime".

Her fans rushed to share their enthusiasm for the pictures, with one commenting: "Clemmie [sic] is adorable loves the animals so much". Others added: "[red heart emojs] Clem with the animals xx" and: "Windswept wonders - great to see!"

Earlier in the week, the busy mum sparked a debate over her children's safety after she shared photos of them hard at work.

Amanda shared photos of her daughter Clemmy and their farm animals

The Yorkshire Shepherdess shared a series of photographs that appeared to be taken at their home of Ravenseat Farm, showing her eldest son Reuben chipping away at stone blocks and his younger siblings joining in the hard work.

"You rock Reuben! All day, working away to make a mounting block to put into a drystone wall. Chips off the old block! #yorkshire #crafting #rocks #stones #busy #drystonewall," Amanda wrote in the caption.

Amanda at Ravenseat Farm in Yorkshire

Fans were quick to point out the lack of eye protection worn by Reuben, as well as anyone else nearby.

Their comments included: "Hard working lad but should have eye protection," and: "Wear eye protection! Your eyes are precious. That goes for anyone near… like your sister".

