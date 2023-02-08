Amanda Owen's daughter Clemmy takes after her mum in adorable farm photos The Our Yorkshire Farm star is a proud mother-of-nine

Yorkshire shepherdess Amanda Owen keeps her social media followers updated with behind-the-scenes glimpses of life on the farm with her family.

The Our Yorkshire Farm star's fans especially enjoy when the hard-working mum-of-nine posts snippets featuring her children helping her out.

Her daughter Clemmy in particular seems to enjoy spending time with her mum and their animals and she did so in a new series of photos this week.

In one, the young girl could be seen feeding a horse, while in another she smiled in the doorway of the stable. A final shot showed the youngster standing next to a horse and was taken from behind.

At the weekend, the TV star posted some sweet images of Clemmy enjoying farm life in a different setting.

The snaps came not long after the shepherdess' parenting style came under scrutiny, with some fans expressing concern about her children's safety.

Amanda's children help her out on the farm

Amanda and her ex, Clive Owen, were married for 22 years but since their split last summer, she has said that she is now enjoying life as a single "independent woman".

"I'm just getting on with my life as an independent woman, looking after the kids and my sheep," the 48-year-old told MailOnline.

Clemmy enjoys spending time with the animals

Clarifying that no third party was involved in the breakdown of her marriage, Amanda added: "There was nobody involved in the break up with Clive and I don't understand why this is being suggested.

"I'm not a wallflower and I'm not over-sensitive, but a lot of things said about me are being taken out of context. I'm living a fantastic life doing what I really love."

Despite ending their romantic relationship, Amanda and Clive are still very much in each other's lives and now co-parent their children. Amanda concluded: "It's been a very amicable split and we continue to work together. Everybody in the family is happy with the way things have turned out."

