Does Paris Hilton's husband Carter Reum have another child? All we know The Paris in Love star welcomed her first child via surrogate

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum shared the happy news on Tuesday that they have welcomed a baby – but it is not her husband's first.

The 41-year-old may now be the proud dad of a baby boy, but in 2013 he had a secret daughter with former reality TV star, Laura Bellizzi. According to reports, Carter has only met his child once in ten years, but he "has provided for her since she was born".

Not much is known about Carter's relationship with Laura, who appeared on the VH-1 show Secrets of Aspen and briefly dated Mel Gibson.

However, according to The Post, he signed a document acknowledging he was the father, and a spokesperson for him also confirmed the news, revealing he and his daughter do not have a "traditional" relationship.

"The people who this story matters to have known about it for 10 years. Carter supports this child," a spokesperson said.

"While he does not have a traditional father-daughter relationship with her, he has provided for her since she was born, and will continue to do so."

You are already loved beyond words 💙 pic.twitter.com/JlpR6zULdx — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) January 25, 2023

Paris revealed she and Carter have had a baby boy

News of Carter's first child comes after he and Paris welcomed their son via surrogate. Sharing the news on Twitter and Instagram, the new mom posted a close-up photo of her son's tiny hand gripping her thumb.

Paris' nails were painted baby blue and her caption included a blue heart emoji, alongside the message: "You are already loved beyond words."

Paris also told People: "It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

Paris and Carter married in November 2021

The news comes three months after Paris dismissed comments made by her mom, Kathy Hilton, who claimed Paris was struggling to conceive.

"I'm getting tons of messages of people asking me about when I'm having a baby," Paris wrote on Instagram. "The truth is, my husband and I wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple and we were always planning on starting our family in 2023."

