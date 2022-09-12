NCIS' Michael Weatherly marks end to 'memorable summer' with special night out The TV star is making the best of it

Michael Weatherly, like many of us, is marking the end of the summer with a bang, and instead of spending his day by the beach, he's spending it in the arena.

The actor provided a glimpse of the concert he attended just before the weekend, featuring the incredible Sting playing with his guitarist Dominic Miller.

It looked like he had quite an amazing set of seats too, as the photograph seemed like it had been taken right next to the stage, promising an amazing view.

"A beautiful night and amazing show with @OfficialSting and @DominicMiller1 … and a beautiful end to a memorable summer," he captioned his image.

Many fans loved seeing the glimpse at the show and raved over him getting to see Sting in particular, as one commented: "Nice to have a concert so close to home. Sting is the best!"

Another said: "I imagine the beautiful evening with two talented monsters of this caliber," while a third added: "Perfect way to top a great summer!" and a fourth wrote: "I am so jealous right now, words fail me."

The former NCIS star has been sharing several little glimpses into his summer time spent with his wife Bojana and two kids Liam and Olivia.

In another recent picture, he revealed that he was getting to enjoy more cultural touchstones over the break.

In another selfie he shared over the Labor Day weekend, he revealed that he'd made it one for the movies, although it wasn't just any new release.

Michael had gone to see Jaws, the 1975 classic which had been rereleased in theaters earlier in the month in 3D and IMAX formats around the nation.

Many of his ardent followers commented on the movie as well and sent messages like: "Have a Happy Labor Day with Jaws," and: "Try and get your kids to the beach after watching Jaws... nah they'll probably be disappointed not seeing an actual shark. Enjoy! It's a classic."

