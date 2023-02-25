Stacey Solomon captures adorable 'triplet' moment between newborn belle and her siblings The Loose Women star is married to actor Joe Swash…

Stacey Solomon's updates of her newborn baby Belle have had fans besotted and on Friday the former X-Factor contestant shared what may be the most adorable moment yet.

The Loose Women panellist, 33, pictured her youngest three children, Belle, Rose, one, and Rex, three, in their lavish Pickle Cottage home, the elder two siblings were enjoying a spot of breakfast whilst sporting the sweetest matching pyjamas covered in teddy bears, meanwhile, baby Belle was snuggled up in a cosy blanket in the same pattern.

Captioning the photo, Stacey penned: "Joe's in wales for work so it's me and these three amigos today and their matching pyjamas make me cry [laughing face emojis]. I got them from a small business too @swans and bluebells".

Stacey shared the touching update with fans on Instagram

In the photo, Rex and Rose are smiling away whilst baby Belle was lying in her cosy Moses basket. Stacey welcomed her latest arrival just two weeks ago.

On Thursday, the singer's cohort of loyal followers could not get over how much Belle looks like her dad, Joe, after she shared the most adorable photo of her little one.

In the snap, Belle could be seen wearing a cosy dusty-rose-coloured babygrow as she appeared wide-eyed and awake for the camera.

Fans can't get over how much Belle looks like her dad

Gaby Rosalind penned: "She looks just like her daddy @joeswash," alongside a string of red love heart emojis. Another follower added: "She is the double of Joe!" A second added: "Oh my word she is the image of Joe!"

Captioning the photo, Stacey penned: "Oh hello beautiful Belle. The most special two weeks of you Bell… Today all the boys went back to school & Belle had lots of awake time. I think She was wondering where all the noises and craziness had gone [laughing face emoji].

"I felt like I got some time to properly see her and talk to her today. I love these days when they start to open their eyes more & really look around and begin to show you little bits of who they are and the adventures to come."

As well as Rex and Rose, Belle is also the younger sister to Stacey's eldest sons Harry, 15, Zachary 14, and Leighton, ten.

