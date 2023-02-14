Joanna Gaines: how I celebrate Valentine's Day with husband Chip... and our kids Home improvement moguls Joanna and Chip Gaines are parents to five children.

Well that's...interesting. Valentine's Day is a family affair for Magnolia Network star Joanna Gaines and her husband Chip, who opt to spend the romantic holiday every year with each other and their five kids

The two prioritize a date night weekly every Thursday, so "when Valentine's comes around we like to include the kids," Jo revealed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday February 14.

At their Waco, Texas farm they cook "a fancy dinner at home, with steak and lobster," Jo shared as Chip added "all the kids write little Valentine's letters" and get dressed up.

This year's holiday was celebrated a few days earlier as the pair were on the show on the big day itself; Jo wore a black minidress while Chip wore a smart white shirt with a tan blazer and jeans.

The couple, who have been married since 2003, will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary this year, and are parents to five children; daughters Emmie Kay, 12, and Ella Rose, 16, plus sons Crew, four, Duke, 14, and Drake, 17.

In the last 20 years, the spouses have taken their passion from a little shop in Waco, Texas, to HGTV stardom and their own network and extensive home line.

In honor of the milestone, Chip and Joanna took to Instagram to share a video montage looking back at their journey, and Chip reflected on how far they have come in a blog post on their website.

"2003 was a year like no other. Newly married and ready to take on the world, Jo had set her sights on a little shop on Bosque Boulevard in Waco. We didn't have much figured out in the way of numbers and finances, but we believed in each other, and we believed in a dream to build something that would matter – something that would be meaningful, not only to us, but to our family and our community," he wrote.

"Since then, we've been on a ride we never could have predicted in a million years," he added, looking back how in that time, not only did they grow their business – "that's hard for me to believe" – but they went from a couple to a family of seven.

The video montage shared on Instagram included incredible throwback photos of the two in the early stages of their career and marriage.

"The kids are growing up and the business went from that Little Shop on Bosque to what it is now. A network, books, a retail business, a place for people to come and visit. We're so proud of it all. Truly," he concluded.

