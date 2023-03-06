Gwen Stefani's ex Gavin Rossdale shares sweet wish for youngest son Apollo The Bush frontman shares three sons with ex Gwen

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale may have divorced in 2016 after 14 years of marriage, but they definitely have developed a steady rhythm as co-parents.

The two can't help but gush over their three sons, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and youngest Apollo, whenever they get the chance.

It was Gavin's turn to do so on Sunday as he celebrated Apollo's ninth birthday with a sweet shot of him watching his famous dad present him with a marvelous birthday cake.

Covered with several lit candles, Apollo definitely looked delighted as he stood in the middle of an art gallery surrounded by his other friends.

"Happy birthday Apollo - the love of my life," the Bush frontman captioned his photo, receiving a sweet reply from his daughter Daisy Lowe, who wrote: "The sweetest & funniest boy in the world," with many others following suit.

Gwen was one of the first to share her love for her youngest on the day of his birthday last week, posting photos and a sweet tribute on Instagram when she wrote: "My world is so much bigger with u in it, happy birthday, Apollo. I love you so much."

Gavin celebrated Apollo at an art gallery

There were several images shared, including one of Gwen's now husband Blake Shelton with his stepson.

While they don't have any children together, the country music star has been open about how much he adores being a stepdad to Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

"There's definitely nothing easy about it," he said during an interview on radio show The Ride with Kimo & Heather in 2021. "I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual biological parent, you know?"

Gwen shared her own sweet tribute to her nine-year-old

He continued: "I'm not gonna lie. I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am," he continued. "Especially, you know, now that we're five years into this thing, I can't imagine my life without these kids now."

