Blake Shelton pays heartfelt tribute to Gwen Stefani during time apart The country star met the No Doubt singer on The Voice

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been spending time apart while the country star is on tour, but the No Doubt singer is always on his mind!

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Blake paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife as he congratulated her on her beauty brand GXVE's first anniversary.

He wrote: "Congratulations @gwenstefani on 1 year of @gxvebeauty.. a woman of many many MANY talents!!! i know how hard you've worked on this and I'm so proud of you!!!"

Gwen was one of the first to reply to her husband's sweet message, writing: "thank you blakeeeee," alongside a love heart emoji.

Fans were also quick to respond, with one writing: "Stop, this is so cute," while another wrote: "Sweetest most supportive hubby award goes to you." A third added: "The best husband!"

Blake is on the road for his Back to the Honky Tonk tour, and recently opened up about missing his wife while being away.

Blake Shelton paid tribute to Gwen Stefani during his time away from her on tour

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight backstage at Birmingham, Alabama, he admitted the current long-distance situation is "terrible".

"Right now, they're having bad storms back in California, and I hate not being there," he said. The singer endearingly added: "Not that anything bad is happening... but I know they're kind of freaked out and it'd be nice to be home."

He explained that as much fun as he is having getting back on the road, he does always try to limit the length of the tour so he can spend as little time as possible away from Gwen and his stepsons - the reason he too decided to step away from The Voice.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got married in 2021

"I try to limit it as much as I can, because the whole reason I'm even stepping away from The Voice is so I can just be there more, and that's what I'm gonna do," he maintained.

Gwen and Blake first met on The Voice in 2014 and began dating the following year. The pair got married in July 2021, a year after getting engaged in lockdown.

