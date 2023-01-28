Gwen Stefani's son celebrates sister Daisy Lowe in heartwarming post The No Doubt singer is married to Blake Shelton and shares three sons with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani's 16-year-old son, Kingston, put family first with a sweet update on Friday featuring his sister, Daisy Lowe.

The oldest child of The Voice star and her ex, Gavin Rossdale, took to social media to wish his sibling a happy birthday.

Alongside family photos of Daisy, 34, he wrote: "Happy birthday. I hope all your wishes come true. Can't wait to see you again. Love you loads." He added a snapshot of the birthday girl with their dad too.

The message comes at an exciting time for the family as Daisy is pregnant with her first child.

The British model announced her pregnancy in October, alongside a beautiful black-and-white photo of her cradling her growing baby bump.

In the caption, she wrote: "I wanted to share some news with you - Jordan & I are having a baby. We are absolutely bursting at the seams with happiness. I’m oscillating wildly between excitement & nervousness with a dash of morning sickness thrown in for good measure! Big love to all of you."

Kingston wished Daisy a happy birthday with a sweet message and photo

The baby will make Gavin and Gwen's sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo uncles. The boys are incredibly close to Daisy, who visits them and Gavin in Los Angeles as much as she can from London.

Last year, Gavin shared some lovely photos featuring all four of his children to pay tribute to the "better versions" of him.

Gavin also wished his daughter happy birthday with a montage of photos

The doting father had shared the images during Daisy's visit to LA in the summer to mark Father's Day.

He wrote: "Welcome to my world. The best few weeks at home with my better versions of me. "Oh the joy they bring, and yes there's Chewy bottom left, and our super hero Apollo. My love is indeed ocean sized."

Daisy enthused: "Always the best being with you all."

