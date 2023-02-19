Stacey Dooley heads to work with baby Minnie in new video as she makes relatable confession The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant shares her daughter with boyfriend Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley recently welcomed her daughter Minnie with her partner Kevin Clifton. Although Kevin has been married three times, both stars are first-time parents and Stacey has been giving her fans a candid insight into life as a new mum.

On Sunday, the broadcaster took to her Instagram Stories to share a short video as she headed to work with her little girl.

Looking sensational in a white shirt and oversized grey suit, Stacey shared a glimpse into new motherhood, as she revealed how it had affected her in a very relatable admission…

WATCH: Stacey Dooley shares relatable confession as she heads to work with baby Minnie

Loading the player...

The 35-year-old is currently holding down the fort at their gorgeous family home as Kevin is on tour with the musical version of Strictly Ballroom.

MORE: Every time we've caught a glimpse of Stacey Dooley's baby girl Minnie

Last week, the star appeared on Michael McIntyre's Big Show, where she took part in a section of the show called 'Send to All', where the comedian sends a humorous message to everyone in a celebrity's contacts.

When a photo of Stacey and Kevin came up on her mobile, Michael called him "Your husband" but the documentary maker was quick to correct him, saying: "Boyfriend!"

The couple welcomed baby Minnie last month

The pair then discussed Kevin's previous relationships, including his most recent marriage, to fellow Strictly star Karen Hauer, who sent a heartfelt message to her ex-husband when Minnie was born.

As she laughed, Stacey said: "You know what's funny, and I shouldn't say this but oh well. He's been married three times before, so my mates call me Anne of Cleves".

"Fourth time lucky", Michael responded, to which Stacey replied: "That's not the phrase."

Kevin and Stacey met on the set of Strictly in 2018

The comic then teased: "No, third time lucky - he should go back with her". Stacey jokingly agreed, commenting: "She's quite nice, yeah".

SO SWEET: Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley reveal pregnancy detail they kept a secret

MORE: Everything new mum Stacey Dooley has said about marrying boyfriend Kevin Clifton

Karen and Kevin announced the end of their marriage shortly before the 2018 series of Strictly, which Stacey won alongside her now-partner.

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.