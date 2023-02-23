Stacey Dooley shows off blossoming baby bump in unseen photo before giving birth The BBC documentary maker is dating Kevin Clifton…

Stacey Dooley took to social media on Wednesday with a never-before-seen pregnancy photo taken before welcoming her newborn daughter Minnie.

The BBC documentary maker, 35, was spotted sporting a vibrant pink croptop, which perfectly displayed the early signs of her little arrival, and pair of oversized blue denim jeans as she was filming her latest documentary Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over in the US which aired this month.

Captioning the photo, she penned: "Us," alongside a string of happy emojis. The star, who filmed the project in July 2022 just one month before announcing her pregnancy, was captured beaming alongside two camera men.

The star filmed the series in July 2022

The star and her beau Kevin Clifton, have been delighting fans with updates since welcoming their little bundle of joy in January and announced the news in the sweetest way.

Captioning a photo of an envelope addressed to: "Minnie's Parents," Stacey gushed: "Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece!"

"I'm COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, love you Kev," while doting dad Kevin added: "Our daughter is here. The most beautiful thing I've ever seen. So proud of u @sjdooley. Love u Minnie, Love u Stace x."

The dup shared the news with the sweetest photo

Lovebirds Stacey and Kevin first met when partnered together on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2018, with Stacey helping Kevin to score his first Glitterball trophy.

On Valentine's Day, Stacey shared a special tribute to her boyfriend and daughter, posting a heartwarming clip of Kevin cradling the adorable Minnie with a look of the most doting look on his face.

The devoted dad, 40, could be seen gently rocking his tot as he comforted little Minnie at home. Their daughter looked angelic in a personalised cream knitted jumper emblazoned with 'Minnie' in pink wool.

Stacey gushed: "My Valentines [heart emoji] The loves of my life. I dunno what I did to get SO lucky."

She continued: "To the best dad and man in the world… Happy vally's darlin. Ps… You're on nights when you get home from tour."

