Emily Ratajkowski surprises with unseen baby bump photos – and just wow

Not only is she a) a supermodel, b) an author, and c) a podcaster, but Emily Ratajkowski is also a loving mother to her son Sylvester Apollo Bear. The star shares a one-year-old with her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, and took to social media on Monday to share some never-before-seen moments from her pregnancy with her son, more of which you can see in the clip below.

The 31-year-old shared a moving clip of moments with her son via her Instagram feed for her near-30 million followers to see. She captioned the post: "My beautiful baby turns 2 this week and the time has gone by as quickly as this video. What a two years it’s been, Sly. So much joy, so much pain. So many lessons. I’ll do anything to keep you safe and make sure your life is a wonderful one. Being your mama is magical. I love you more than you could ever know."

Emily Ratajkowski paid tribute to her son Sylvester

Fans adored the tribute, with many taking to her comments to share heartfelt messages for the mother-son-duo. "Happy Birthday Sly!" one wrote, while another comically added: "Why did I forget you had a kid and think this was you announcing a pregnancy." A third said: "Such an amazing mama, lucky baby Sly." A fourth agreed, noting: "What a precious boy - reading about his birth in your book was beautiful."

The model showed off her blossoming baby bump via social media

Fans also noticed that there was no photographic inclusion of Emily's ex-husband Sebastian in the video. The pair spontaneously married in 2018, subsequently splitting up in July of 2022 due to his rumoured infidelity.

The model has not shied away when it comes to opening up about being newly single and exploring this new phase of her life, and recently spoke about just why she is doing so well since her split.

The star is a doting mother to her child whom she shares with her ex-husband

During an appearance on the Today Show speaking with Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb, the star looked back on how different her approach to relationships used to be, and why she is "in her [expletive] era."

After the two hosts wondered what it was like to be single "for the first time" in her life, she said: "Single! It's crazy, it's so nice." She added: "Honestly, I don't owe anything to anybody, other than my son, that's the only man."

