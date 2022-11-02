Emily Ratajkowski details why she is happy being single The star opened up about the current 'era' of her life

Emily Ratajkowski has no doubt she is thriving since her split from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The couple, who spontaneously married in 2018 and share one son together, Sylvester Apollo Bear, split up in July of 2022.

The model has not shied away when it comes to opening up about being newly single and exploring this new phase of her life, and recently spoke about just why she is doing so well since her split.

During an appearance on the Today Show speaking with Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb, the star looked back on how different her approach to relationships used to be, and why she is "in her 'B–' era."

After the two hosts wondered what it was like to be single "for the first time" in her life, she said: "Single! It's crazy, it's so nice."

She added: "Honestly, I don't owe anything to anybody, other than my son, that's the only man."

Emily and Sebastian were together for four years

Jenna herself also opened up about her approach to relationships, admitting that she, like Emily said she was herself, used to be a serial monogamist.

Looking back on why they both felt they couldn't be alone, the My Body author said: "I think it was a way for me to protect myself. I was, you know, entering a really crazy industry, and working in a really crazy industry where now I think we can accept there are a lot of, kind of, predatory, scary men."

Emily rocked printed pants and a pastel yellow jacket for the 2 November appearance

She added: "I think it was a way for me to feel safe. And also, I just like, wanted to be loved, honestly, and have that validation. And it's not bad, but it's really nice to be… I'm 31 and I have a little one and I have this career and [I'm] just kind of doing my own thing."

Speaking of the current phase of her life and what's next, she said: "I'm joking that I'm in my 'B– era. I like that word because I feel like I'm reappropriating it. It has negative connotations, for me it's a good thing. I don't put up with [expletive.]"

