Courteney Cox stuns in vampy mini dress - wait 'til you see her lookalike daughter Coco The mother-daughter duo hit the red carpet for Scream VI in NYC

Courteney Cox hit the red carpet for her latest movie Scream VI in New York on Monday, arriving with her lookalike daughter Coco Riley Arquette.

The Friends actress looked incredible in a slinky black mini dress and sheer tights, layering with a suave tailored blazer complete with satin lapels. Courteney's raven hair was styled in sleek 90s-esque layers, adding to her vampy monochrome ensemble.

Coco and Courtney brought the glamor to the red carpet

The star's 18-year-old daughter Coco brought the colour to the star-studded premiere, donning a stunning cherry-red tea dress. Featuring a romantic shirred neckline, corset-style bustier and flowing A-line skirt, Coco's scarlet getup carved a feminine silhouette.

She slipped into a pair of platform heels, styling her honey-blonde tresses in natural waves, joining the likes of Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere and Melissa Barrera on the red carpet. Divine!

The stars of Scream VI attend the NYC premiere on March 6

Coco and Courteney were the ultimate mother-daughter duo as they descended onto the red carpet hand-in-hand. See more of their doting relationship in the clip below...

Who is Courtney Cox's daughter Coco Riley Arquette?

Courteney shares her only child Coco with her ex-husband David Arquette. The Hollywood power couple were married from 1999 until 2010 after meeting on the set of Scream back in 1996.

Their nineties love story began during filming, where they dated for four years before tying the knot. Courteney and David welcomed Coco in 2004, though eventually decided to separate when their daughter was six years old.

The mother-daughter duo share an incredibly close relationship

The stars announced their separation in 2010, not long after the production of Scream 4 ended. David filed for divorce in 2012, which was finalised a year later.

Despite joining her mom at the premiere of Scream VI, and the fact that her parents fell in love on the set of the 1996 horror classic Scream, Coco has still only "seen part" of the movie.

Courteney previously revealed that the teen also hasn't seen the franchise's upcoming fifth instalment. "She doesn't like to watch anything we do," Courteney confided. "I'm gonna make her watch this one with her eyes open… I didn't watch most of this film. I hear it's really good."

