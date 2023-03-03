Amy Robach's teenage daughter's unexpected show of support for mom and T.J. Holmes The former GMA3 hosts' romance has been intensifying since they were fired from the show

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes recently enjoyed a PDA-packed Mexican vacation - and it looks like they weren't alone .

The couple were snapped having a blast in the sun-soaked destination where it appears Amy's teenage daughter tagged along.

At the same time as Amy and T.J.'s glorious getaway took place, Annalise, 16, was sharing photos from Mexico too, suggesting they all went together.

In the images posted on the teen's Instragram feed, Annalise was joined by a friend as they took in the sights of Sayulita.

While she didn't post photos of her mom and boyfriend, T.J., it's highly likely she joined them on the vacation rather than stay in New York.

The move hints at Annalise's acceptance of her mom's relationship with her former GMA3 co-star, despite it happening so soon after she split from her stepdad, Andrew Shue.

Annalise shared photos from Mexico at the same time as her mom and T.J. were vacationing there

Her father is Amy's first husband, Tim McIntosh, who is also dad to the TV host's oldest daughter, Ava, 21.

Amy and T.J.'s romance has certainly been heating up in recent weeks and he could barely keep his hands off her in Mexico.

The couple – who recently sparked engagement rumors after their romance came to light at the end of 2022 – didn't appear to have a care in the world as they soaked up the sun, with Amy rocking a tiny yellow bikini that T.J. appeared to be a huge fan of.

Amy has a close bond with both of her daughters

Amy showcased her gym-honed physique in the vivid two-piece, which consisted of a patterned, crochet top and briefs tied at the sides with tiny strings. T.J., meanwhile, wore a pair of black shorts and sunglasses.

T.J. couldn't keep his hands off his new girlfriend and was seen affectionately cupping Amy's derriere with his hand as they strolled along the beach.

Amy and T.J are going strong ever since their romance was made public

The two were placed on a hiatus by ABC shortly after news broke that they were in a relationship with one another last year and two months later it was confirmed they wouldn't be returning to GMA3.

