Courteney Cox reveals gorgeous hair transformation - courtesy of best friend Jennifer Aniston The 57-year-old showcased her locks on Instagram

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston have been best friends for decades - so it comes as no surprise that Courteney was among the first to try out Jen's latest beauty release from LolaVie.

The Friends star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a short video with fans in which she revealed a gorgeous hair transformation after using one of the coveted products - most likely the Perfecting Leave-In conditioner.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Courteney Cox transforms hair - with help from Jennifer Aniston!

In the clip, 57-year-old Courteney can be seen on the back porch area of her Malibu home, wearing a white toweling robe and with her damp hair around her shoulders. "LolaVie… What does Jennifer Aniston really know about hair?" she jokes.

After applying the product to her dark tresses, the star flicks her hair before reappearing dressed in jeans and a shirt and with her hair looking gorgeous in loose beachy waves. "I guess a lot!" she concludes.

Jennifer recently launched her Perfecting Leave-In conditioner

Fans went wild for the video with one writing: "WE LOVE A SUPPORTIVE BESTIE!" A second echoed: "My fave friendship ever! I love you two so much!" "Friendship goals!" wrote a third.

Other followers were blown away by Courteney's appearance. "You have the most beautiful hair," one told the star, as a second asked: "How are you THAT pretty?!"

Courteney and Jennifer have been best friends for decades

Courteney and Jennifer became close on the set of Friends, which ran from 1994 until 2004, and their bond has only strengthened in the following years.

"We just have fun, we laugh, we're inseparable and it's great," Courteney previously said of her best friend, while Jennifer, 52, told More magazine in 2014: "There's absolutely no judgement in Court. You'll never feel scolded. She's extremely fair, ridiculously loyal and fiercely loving."

The stars became close on the set of Friends

She added: "I've slept in her guest bedroom a lot. Without giving away too much of my private stuff, all I can say is she's been there for me through thick and thin."

