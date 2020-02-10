Families at the 2020 Oscars: see the stars who brought their parents and children These celebrities celebrated with family!

Who else would you want to share the memories of an Academy Award evening with than your nearest and dearest, especially if you take home an Oscar? While many celebrities cosied up to their other halves on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, there were several stars who made the evening a family affair, including Laura Dern and Kenau Reeves. So grab a drink and take a look at the sweet family moments at the 2020 Oscars...

Laura Dern

Laura proved your family really are your biggest fans as she arrived on the rep carpet with both her mother and children - so three generations of the family in one photo! Her mother and actress Diane Ladd, son Ellery Harper, 18, and daughter Jaya Harper, 15, all dressed for the occasion, with Ellery and Diane wearing chic black suits while Jaya looked stunning in a blue gown. Meanwhile, the Big Little Lies actress wowed in a pink and black embellished custom Armani dress.

And it was a special night for Laura, who won Best Supporting actress for her role in Marriage Story. During her acceptance speech, she paid tribute to her family in the audience, stating: "Some say never meet your heroes, but I say if you're really blessed, you get them as your parents."

Charlize Theron

Sharing the excitement of her Oscars nomination, the actress asked her mother to accompany her to the star-studded event. She walked the red carpet with Gerda Jacoba Aletta Maritz, who looked gorgeous in a deep blue gown, and we can see where she gets her bright blonde hair from! While Charlize was in the running for Best Actress for her role in Bombshell, Renee Zellweger took home the award for Judy.

Demi Moore

Demi and her daughter Rumer never fail to amaze with their similar looks, and this was never more apparent than at the Vanity Fair after party. While both wore their long dark hair down, Demi rocked a black sparkly dress with a thigh-high split while actress Rumer complimented her mother in a gold plunging gown and matching black and gold headband. We'd be smiling too if we had their good genes!

Keanu Reeves

How sweet did actor Keanu Reeves look as he posed for pictures with his mother Patricia Taylor? Wearing matching monochrome outfits, Keanu looked dapper in a black suit and bow tie while his mother wore a tailored white ensemble. It must have been a proud evening for the 76-year-old, with her son voicing Duke Caboom in Toy Story 4 which took home the award for Best Animated Feature.

