Chris Rock's daughter Zahra breaks silence after being called 'rich and spoiled' by famous dad The Chris Rock: Selective Outrage star is a dad-of-two

Chris Rock certainly turned quite a few heads with his recently released Netflix special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, where he tackled several hot topics.

One of the more candid moments he had was when he discussed being a father to his two daughters, Lola, 20, and Zahra, 18, whom he shares with ex-wife Malaak Compton-Rock.

Chris is a dad to daughters Lola and Zahra

In the special, while still showing his love for his two girls, he didn't hesitate to comment on them being "rich and spoiled" based on the way they'd been raised.

"I love my kids, but I don't like them," he amusingly said. "I don't like them because they're rich. My kids are rich and spoiled."

MORE: Chris Rock makes shocking new comment about Will Smith one year after Oscars slap

TRENDING NOW: Sarah Ferguson has surprising response when asked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

He further added: "My kids are [expletive] spoiled. And I did it. Me and their mother, but I [expletive] did it," even saying that he wanted his kids to be "lost everytime they're in the hood."

The comedian continued: "I know some people are like 'Chris, you're rich.' Yeah, I'm rich. But I identify as poor. My pronouns are 'broke'."

Zahra took to social media soon after the Netflix special was released

While neither of his daughters have commented on the special, his daughter Zahra did share a rare post on social media, simply taking to her Instagram Stories with a picture by the beach.

Selective Outrage has already caused quite a stir with Chris' comments on topics such as Will Smith post the Oscars slap and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's separation from the royal family.

MORE: Will Chris Rock attend the 2023 Oscars?

ALSO POPULAR: Katie Holmes describes life in New York with rarely-seen daughter Suri Cruise – and it's so relatable

During the couple's famous interview with Oprah in 2021, they had said that, while at Buckingham Palace, there were "concerns" raised about "how dark" their baby's skin might be before son Archie was born.

Chris questioned the belief that Meghan was the victim of racism and brushed off her experience by saying she was merely dealing with "in-law s***". Check out some of what the actor-comedian said in the video below.

WATCH: Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap in new Netflix special

Loading the player...

"Who is this girl Meghan Markle? Seems like a nice lady - just complaining," Chris said.

"I'm like, 'What … is she talking about?' 'Oprah, they're so racist, they wanted to know how brown the baby was going to be.' I'm like, 'That's not racist,' 'cause even black people want to know how brown the baby gonna be."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.