Gigi Hadid's 'life-changing' parenting advice for her celebrity friends after welcoming daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid has only been a mom for two years now – she welcomed her first daughter, Khai Hadid Malik, with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik in September of 2020 – but she is already giving her celebrity friends "life-changing" advice.

The star has bonded with her Next in Fashion co-host Tan France, who also became a new parent in the last two years.

The Queer Eye star, 39, says the model's advice seriously improved nap time for him and his husband.Tan welcomed his first son, Ismail, in July of 2021, with his husband Rob France, who he married in 2007.

While promoting their Netflix show, the two made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, and after they were asked about their babies, Tan quickly gave Gigi a lot of credit.

He explained that their babies are only eight months apart, and that: "I learned so much about being a parent from G."

Gigi was promptly flattered, and he told her: "Did I not text you a thousand times, like, 'What would you do in this situation? I can't get my baby to stop crying. How do we do this?'"

The Queer Eye star praised Gigi's advice

He recalled wondering to Gigi the best way to put his son down for a nap, and told her: "You gave pretty good advice," before explaining: "I was holding him eight hours a day for his naps, and Gigi was like, 'I'm gonna give you a tip, this is how you ease out of it.'"

He continued: "She was like, 'Put him in the stroller, he can still see you, and walk around your island in your house, and then just put the stroller there and just kind of walk away and sit there. He can still see you and then he'll gradually fall asleep.'"

Gigi and Tan are the stars of Next in Fashion

Tan then admitted: "That advice changed my life!" which Gigi was immediately pleased to hear.

