Sharon Stone shares shocking details from custody battle involving son Roan

Sharon Stone currently has a strong relationship with her three adopted sons, Roan, 22, Laird, 17, and 16-year-old Quinn, spending her days living with them.

The actress resides in West Hollywood with her three sons, and while they're inseparable now, such wasn't always the case.

In a new appearance on the podcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, Sharon opened up about the difficult custody battle she had back in 2004 involving her eldest son.

She and ex-husband Phil Bronstein were involved in a lengthy and tumultuous court battle which ended with Phil receiving primary custody of Roan and Sharon being granted visitation rights.

On the podcast, the Oscar-nominated actress got emotional as she recalled the disturbing battle while revealing the shocking ways in which her career was used against her, particularly her identity at the time as a sex symbol and femme fatale thanks to movies like Basic Instinct.

She said: "I lost custody of my child. When the judge asked my child – my tiny little boy, 'Do you know your mother makes sex movies?' Like, this kind of abuse by the system – that I was considered what kind of parents I was, because I made that movie."

Sharon and her son Roan have a close relationship now

Sharon continued: "People are walking around with no clothes on at all on regular TV now and you saw maybe like a sixteenth of a second of possible nudity of me – and I lost custody of my child.

The star detailed the harrowing ways in which it affected her moving forward, adding: "I ended up in the Mayo Clinic with extra heartbeats in the upper and lower chambers of my heart…it broke my heart."

Thankfully, she has since forged a tight bond with Roan while also going on to adopt his two brothers, even penning an article in British Vogue on Mother's Day 2019 about the same.

The actress was involved in a difficult custody battle for her eldest son

"When you adopt, you [realize] any child could be your child, any person could be your relative. After that you never see the world in the same way again. I'm connected to everyone on this planet. And that's a miracle in and of itself."

