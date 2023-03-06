Katie Holmes describes life in New York with rarely-seen daughter Suri Cruise – and it's so relatable The Dawson's Creek star shares Suri with ex Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes was a guest on the latest installment of Live with Kelly and Ryan to discuss her time performing and living in the great Big Apple.

The actress, who is currently starring in the off-Broadway play The Wanderers, was asked about what her life in New York City was like.

Having lived in the city for quite a few years now with her daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise, 16-year-old Suri, Katie was full of life when discussing New York like. You can check out a glimpse of Katie's life with Suri in the video below.

"Today is so exciting, because there's hints of spring," she gushed, talking about wanting to visit Central Park. "I just want to go for a walk, go to the MoMA.

"There's so much happening in New York, especially after the pandemic. Seeing the city shut down and having gone through that, now you want to go to every single show!"

She further opened up about loving the resurgence of live performances and shows in the city and getting to check them out in between her eight shows a week for The Wanderers.

Katie was a guest on the latest episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan

Katie discussed the joy of seeing New York come back alive after the pandemic in an exclusive chat with HELLO! at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of her second directorial venture, Alone Together.

She shared with us last June what it felt like in the moment to be back to making movies the way it happened before quarantine, especially given that her film centered around the early stages of the pandemic in 2020.

"It's so exciting," said Katie who spent the pandemic with Suri. "It was such a scary time to go through, especially when New York City was hit so hard, that [it's great] to see people out."

She added: "The festival is so inspiring to me. I went to some of the shorts that Whoopi Goldberg curated on Sunday, and Kyra Sedgwick's movie was also then.

The actress and her 16-year-old have established a home base in New York

"To feel everyone continuing to create and be there for each other. That's what New York is about," she concluded.

