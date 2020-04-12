Ronan Keating and his wife Storm may have only welcomed their new little girl Coco just weeks ago, but that hasn't stopped the family from keeping up their exercise routines. Storm delighted Instagram fans by giving them a glimpse inside the Keating family's lockdown life at home, showing a video of Ronan keeping fit in the garden with the help of their two-year-old son Cooper.

Cooper pulled out some yoga moves during the workout session

In the warm spring weather on Easter Saturday, Ronan and Cooper took inspiration from bodybuilding champion Paul Byrne with their ab and arm workout in the garden. However, the 43-year-old singer's situps were interrupted when his little boy decided to climb behind his back, resulting in him collapsing into fits of giggles. "The boys doing their backyard workout thanks to @bodybyrne," Storm captioned the hilarious video, before showing Cooper doing what appears to be a downward dog yoga move as he attempted to copy his dad doing a plank with shoulder taps. So cute!

READ: Inside Ronan and Storm Keating's incredible English farmhouse

Loading the player...

WATCH: Storm gave fans a glimpse inside their home during Ronan's birthday celebrations

Storm appeared to sit this exercise session out, and we imagine she was taking care of little Coco - who was born on 27 March - while the boys had their bonding time. However, she recently showed off her incredible post-baby body as she soaked up the spring sunshine in a bikini, revealing her flat stomach for the camera.

Cooper's legs are just visible behind his dad's back during their ab workout

"Backyard with my babies," the 38-year-old wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags: #stayathome, #backyardbliss, #lovethisweather, #summertimevibes, #feelslikesummer and #gottalovespring. Storm was inundated with messages, with one fan writing: "Did she really have a baby? Amazing." Another remarked: "So gorgeous... You would not think you'd had a baby two weeks ago. Hope all is well." If the warm weather continues amid the COVID-19 lockdown, we predict the family will be spending plenty of time in their garden, so we'll keep our fingers crossed for more sweet workout videos featuring little Cooper!

MORE: Stacey Solomon's son Rex has the most incredible garden inflatable for summer