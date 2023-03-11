Ashley James welcomes baby girl – see adorable first photo The presenter and DJ shares two children with partner Tommy Andrews

Congratulations are in order for Ashley James and her partner Tommy Andrews following the birth of their baby daughter.

The couple welcomed their second child on 4 March, and "both mum and baby are healthy and happy", with Ashley exclusively telling HELLO!: "Tommy and I are SO happy to announce the safe arrival of our beautiful daughter."

Ashley, who also shares son Alfie, two, with Tommy, added: "Alfie is adapting very well, and we can't wait to share more soon. For now, we're enjoying every moment of our bubble."

The 35-year-old also shared the news of her daughter's arrival on Instagram alongside an adorable photo of her tiny girl, with both mum and dad holding onto her tiny hand.

Ashley shared her excitement over having a daughter back in November when she invited HELLO! to her stylish Essex home to announce the sex of her second child.

"Finding out I'm having a girl is amazing – and I'm equally as excited at the thought of Alf being a big brother because he's so caring and nurturing," the empowerment coach said.

Tech professional Tommy was equally as thrilled at the news. "I'll throw everything into being the best possible dad I can be for her," he told HELLO!

Ashley, who rose to fame on the Bafta-winning TV series Made in Chelsea, shared the news she was expecting a sibling for Alfie with her Instagram followers last September.

It was the next step in a love story that began in October 2019, when she and Tommy reconnected via a dating app after first meeting at university and then, later, on a graduate scheme for the clothing brand Abercrombie & Fitch.

When Ashley introduced her firstborn exclusively in the pages of HELLO! in 2021, she was candid about her hopes for a girl – so was delighted when she found out she would be welcoming a daughter.

Tommy told us: "The best thing was seeing Ash's face when we found out the sex. For me, any situation was win-win, but I know how excited she was about the prospect of having a mini version of Ash in our lives."

Ashley added: "With Alf, I was really hoping for a girl. But now, I love being a boy-mum and I feel like there's a real privilege in raising the next generation of men. So, with this baby, I was much more relaxed. After experiencing a pregnancy loss earlier this year, I was just so pleased at the thought of being pregnant again. Finding out the baby was healthy was the biggest thing."

