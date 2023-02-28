Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen reveals fun on the farm as children miss school The Yorkshire Shepherdess shared an update from Ravenseat

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has been questioned before over her parenting decisions but on Tuesday her children were kept home from school for reasons beyond the mother-of-nine's control.

A school strike day meant her children were home at their farm of Ravenseat all day, but it didn't look like they minded much one of her daughters got stuck into feeding hay to the horses.

Amanda captioned the sweet images: "Straight from the horses mouth. No long faces here today as it’s school strike day. #yorkshire #horse #school #noschool."

The children were off school on Tuesday

Amanda's children have a different upbringing to most, learning how to handle animals and work on the farm as well as doing their school work.

"I got a yellow flag from social services...," the mother has previously admitted. "I believe there is a happy medium whereby you do let the kids climb trees," she revealed while speaking at the Hay Festival of Literature & Arts.

The busy mum sparked concern earlier last month as she shared a video of her eldest son, Rueben, chopping wood with some of his younger siblings nearby.

Amanda shares nine children with her ex-husband Clive

"You rock Reuben! All day, working away to make a mounting block to put into a drystone wall. Chips off the old block! #yorkshire #crafting #rocks #stones #busy #drystonewall," she captioned it.

The 48-year-old has split from her husband Clive but she told the MailOnline that they manage to co-parent successfully, living in farms right next door to one another.

Everything you need to know about Amanda's family life...

WATCH: Amanda Owen's unique family life revealed

Loading the player...

"We are co-parenting and the whole family is very happy," the TV star said, explaining: "I was just with Clive this morning… There's absolutely no problem between us.

"It's been a very amicable split and we continue to work together. Everybody in the family is happy with the way things have turned out."

While fans may be missing the axed Our Yorkshire Farm, the Yorkshire Shepherdess is back for a new programme on Channel 4 titled Amanda Owen's Farming Lives.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.