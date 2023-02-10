7 top tips for new parents to help you with your newborn How to deal with everything from sleep regressions to adjusting to your new role as a parent

New parents are often bombarded with conflicting advice in the early days of parenting, with everyone from aunts and uncles to a stranger in a supermarket seemingly having an opinion on how they should raise their newborn.

But with so much information and advice out there, and so many tips saying different things, what should new parents listen to and how can they find their own way as parents?

WATCH: Get more safe sleep tips for children from The Parent and Baby Coach in the video below

Loading the player...

We've shared some of the top tips for new parents, dealing with everything from practical advice from parenting experts to guidance from HELLO! staffers who have been through it all themselves. Here are seven tips new parents need-to-know…

1. Go easy on yourself

"Mainly I would say to remember that EVERYTHING is a phase…so many nights googling only to find it's not a problem anymore a week later. I’d also say be gentle on yourself," says Charlotte Stirling-Reed, The Baby & Child Nutritionist and Expert Speaker at The Baby Show. "Parenting is TOUGH, challenging and it makes us question everything. If you’re worried about how good a parent you are, you’re probably already brilliant!"

MORE: 20 most popular baby names and trends to expect in 2023

2. Trust your instincts

Andrea Caamano, HELLO!'s website editor, says: "Trust your instinct in regards to everything but specifically your child's health. If you are concerned over something despite the doctors brushing it off, insist on getting the help your child needs. I was sure my son had several allergies by the age of five months and despite being told it was too soon to know, we fought for tests that confirmed our suspicions."

3. Follow safe sleep guidelines

A Moses basket is ideal for safe sleep in the early months

"For the first six months, safer sleep guidelines advise that your baby sleeps in the same room as you for both daytime naps and night-time too. This is when having a Moses basket is ideal because you will be able to move it from room to room between naps," Lynda Harding, Founder of iconic sleep brand, Sweet Dreamers and Nursery Owner, says.

"In reality, babies often fall asleep in the car seat, buggy or anywhere they are comfy. If this happens, move your baby to the Moses basket, bedside crib or cot in the same room as you so as to ensure that your baby is sleeping safely. That way you also keep an eye on them while they are sleeping and also get a bit of rest too."

MORE: How to dress babies for sleep in cold weather

SHOP: Best Moses baskets for newborns

Lynda adds: "Make sure you follow safer sleep guidelines by always placing your baby to sleep on their back with their feet to the foot of their sleep space, and also keep the sleep space clear of any duvets, pillows, cot bumpers or soft toys."

4. Embrace the changes that motherhood brings

"Becoming a mother changes you completely. It's ok to admit that you miss the old you, but as the months pass, and as each phase comes and goes, you will find that you embrace this newer version of you," says Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent.

Becoming a parent changes you completely

5. Help your newborn to sleep soundly with white and pink noise

Lynda Harding says white and pink noise can be key in helping newborns to sleep more soundly, and is a tool every new parent should know.

"Have you ever wondered why white noise and pink noise are so effective as helping settle young babies to sleep? It's because these low bass frequency sounds remind the baby of their time in the womb, and the comforting experience that they had when they were in there," she says.

SHOP: The best-rated baby monitors to give both parents and babies a peaceful night's sleep

"The iconic ewan the Dream Sheep plays both white and pink noise sounds all combined with a mum’s resting heartbeat, plus he also has a soft red glow which helps your baby release the sleepy hormone melatonin. This magic combination means that ewan really does help the transition from womb to world. Use ewan’s handy Velcro tail to suspend him from the cot bars/Moses basket or crib, meaning you can follow safer sleep guidelines by keeping your baby's sleep space clear."

White and pink noise can help babies to sleep soundly

6. Sleep when you can, and try to enjoy every stage

"My advice for new parents would be to sleep when you can, try not to overthink everything and overall, just try and enjoy every stage. It really does go too fast. Everyone tells you you'll miss whatever stage you're at, and you don't believe them but it's funny how you look back on the sleepless nights with fondness when they're finally sleeping through," says Katherine Robinson, HELLO!'s Senior Lifestyle Editor.

"Also, take photos of the mundane stuff, baths, playtime, tummy time, messy food play. And get your other half to take photos of you, even if you look like rubbish. All my babies' photos feature my other half, or just the baby. Listen to advice with a nod and a smile and just ignore the bits that don't fit your parenting style. If they're fed, clean and healthy then you're winning!"

New parents are often bombarded with well-meaning parenting advice

7. Get through sleep regressions with ease

Did you know babies move from two sleep cycles to four sleep cycles at around 3 to 4 months and this coincides with the dreaded '4-month sleep regression'. This is when there is lots of activity and rapid brain development going on which can seriously disrupt your little one's sleep patterns.

RELATED: When do babies start sleeping through the night?

Lynda Harding has shared her top tips to help with your baby's 4-month sleep regression:

Make sure your baby gets exposed to lots of natural day light and keep them active while they are awake.

Look for signs of sleepiness, this will be the queue for you to start the bedtime routine.

Try to create a good sleep environment; obviously make sure it's dark, calm with as little stimulation as possible and why not try some white noise?

Make sure you stick to a consistent bedtime routine which could include bath, a feed - make sure they are well fed, and your baby is winded, and then bed.

When your baby wakes for a feed in the middle of the night, try to do so as quietly as possible to avoid over stimulation.

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.