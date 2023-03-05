Stacey Solomon thanks fans for support following 'emotional' post-birth milestone The Loose Women star is honest about life as a mum…

Stacey Solomon never sugar-coats the reality of life as a busy mum-of-five, and that was never more the case than on Sunday, when she shared a post-birth milestone with her followers.

The star admitted that three weeks after welcoming baby Belle, she had finally washed her hair!

Stacey combed her just-washed locks as she spoke to the camera, sharing why she felt "emotional" as she turned to address her little girl, as you can see in the clip below…

WATCH: Stacey Solomon thanks fans for support following 'emotional' milestone

Loading the player...

In a previous Story, Stacey uploaded an adorable image of her baby girl resting on the floor of the bathroom in a cosy padded "nest", saying it made it easier to bring Belle with her around the house.

READ: Why Stacey Solomon has ditched £35k engagement ring following baby Belle's birth

Although the star appears to be in good spirits, in the past she's talked openly about her experience of post-natal depression and how she struggled after welcoming two of her children.

Speaking on an episode of Bryony Gordon's podcast Mad World back in 2021, Stacey revealed that she had a tough time after the delivery of her firstborn child, Zachary.

Stacey shared a sweet glimpse of baby Belle in the bathroom

She explained: "Even now... I have moments with Zachy where I think 'Oh, I wish I loved you from the very minute'

"Not that I didn't, I'm sure I did, I just didn't feel it, and I didn't get it. And it brings me tremendous guilt. Especially when I love my other children, when they're born and I love them, and think 'this is amazing'... I immediately feel like 'wow, I was terrible when I had Zack'."

The star with her husband, Joe Swash

The former X Factor contestant added: "At least it made me prepared for every other time I've given birth, I was prepared to feel that way. And I knew it would pass. Which is just the most comforting feeling."

SEE: Emotional Stacey Solomon 'breaks down in tears' as daughter Rose bonds with baby sister Belle in new clip

Stacey also revealed on the podcast that she felt similar low emotions when she welcomed Rex, her first child with husband Joe, in 2019.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.