Gwyneth Paltrow surprises with photo of rarely seen stepson for sweet reason The Goop founder wished her stepson a happy birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, shares two children with her ex Chris Martin, Apple, 18 and Moses, 16, but did you know the star is also a stepmom?

The Goop founder is now married to husband, Brad Falchuk and he has two children, Isabella and Brody, the latter of which Gwyneth dedicated a social media post to on Sunday.

"Happy birthday to my insanely gorgeous (inside and out) stepson @brodywf. I love you so much [love heart emojis]," penned Gwyneth, on a photo of Brody who was pictured on a boat with his father.

Gwyneth shared this rare photo

The pair are so similar, from their chiselled jawlines to their sweeping locks!

Brody has a private Instagram account and Gwyneth hardly ever shows his face on her own social media, preferring to keep him out of the spotlight.

The actress dated Brad Pitt from 1994 to 1997, and she has since spoken out about their relationship a few times.

after which she was married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin from 2003 to 2016, and has been married to now-husband Brad Falchuk since 2018.

Last year Gwyneth experienced a major family life change when her daughter Apple moved out of the family home, to go to college.

The Goop founder was not shy when it came to confessing what a difficult process it was. Speaking to People Magazine during the Gwyneth Paltrow x Copper Fit Feel the Fit Press Day in Los Angeles, she opened up about the recent changes in the Paltrow household.

Gwyneth and daughter Apple are so alike

"It was horrible. It was truly horrifying," Gwyneth said, recalling the day Apple officially moved out of their home and into her new college dorm.

She admitted: "I was sick to my stomach, bursting into tears," revealing that she wishes she could see her more often.

Fans often tell Gwyneth that her daughter Apple is the spitting image of her famous mother, and we can't help but agree.

