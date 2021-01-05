Gwyneth Paltrow makes sad confession about son Moses The goop founder spoke to Jimmy Kimmel about her family

The coronavirus pandemic has seen people across the world stay inside the confines of their own home more than ever before, and Gwyneth Paltrow recently revealed that her son Moses has been struggling with the restrictions.

The goop founder, who shares Moses, 14, and Apple, 16, with ex-husband Chris Martin, spoke to Jimmy Kimmel about how COVID-19 has affected her youngest child.

During her virtual appearance, which saw her looking glamorous wearing a black jumper and red lipstick, she told talk show host Jimmy: "I think Moses, my 14-year-old son is having the hardest time with it.

"I mean, what's great is that he is a skateboarder, so he can do a lot of just like solo, outside exercise and work on skills and tricks and stuff like that.

"But, I think, it's very hard to be 14 and, as all the parents who are watching your show know, it's tough on the ones that are still in kind of like the most intense developmental stages."

The doting mum-of-two went on to reveal that Apple is coping better, and praised them both for being "adaptable" in these uncertain times.

The goop founder is a doting mum to Apple and Moses

She explained, "My daughter is 16, she kind of knows who she is, she's got her friends and my son would've started high school in September and I think it's hard socially.

"But I have also been so amazed at how adaptable and agile they have been. So hats off to the kids around the world getting through it."

Gwyneth shared a peek inside her home amid the COVID-19 pandemic

The star owns homes in Brentwood Los Angeles as well as in The Hamptons, where she lives with her two kids and husband Brad Falchuk.

In October, she shared a look inside her living room, which features cream walls, a very large cream sofa, two black curved armchairs and an unusual monochrome rug.

A skateboard could be seen propped against the wall in the background and was likely ready to be used by Moses when he wanted some fresh air.

