Gwyneth Paltrow's son Moses surprises with wild haircut

Gwyneth Paltrow caused a stir on Tuesday after sharing a new photo of her son Moses on Instagram.

In the snap, the Goop founder's son, 14, stood with his back to the camera showing off his long brunette hair which was styled in messy waves.

Many of Gwyneth's followers took notice of his wild hairstyle, with one writing: "But that DO! #hairgoals," while a second remarked: "That's a great haircut!" A third added: "Such good hair!"

But that wasn't the only aspect of the photo that caught fans' attention; Moses was also wearing a bright red jacket from sustainable brand, Ecoalf. Underneath the label, it stated: "70 PET plastic bottles = 1 metre of Ecoalf fabric."

WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow's son Moses unveils cooking skills inside stunning LA home

Praising Moses' eco-friendly choice of clothing, one follower commented: "I love this brand! Because there is no planet B!! Nice pic," and another wrote: "@ecoalf best Spanish Brand!!"

Gwyneth recently confessed that Moses had been struggling with the coronavirus restrictions, which has seen the family spend more time at home together. The 48-year-old, who shares Moses and Apple with ex-husband Chris Martin, told talk show host Jimmy Kimmel: "I think Moses, my 14-year-old son is having the hardest time with it.

Gwyneth shared the new photo of her son on Instagram

"I mean, what's great is that he is a skateboarder, so he can do a lot of just like solo, outside exercise and work on skills and tricks and stuff like that.

"But, I think, it's very hard to be 14 and, as all the parents who are watching your show know, it's tough on the ones that are still in kind of like the most intense developmental stages."

The actress is a doting mum to Apple and Moses

Speaking of Apple, Gwyneth continued: "My daughter is 16, she kind of knows who she is, she's got her friends and my son would've started high school in September and I think it's hard socially.

"But I have also been so amazed at how adaptable and agile they have been. So hats off to the kids around the world getting through it."

PHOTOS: Celebrity babies due in 2021: Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and more pregnant stars