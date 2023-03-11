Nadiya Bychkova has had a busy week of rehearsals as she prepares for her nationwide tour with boyfriend, Kai Widdrington.

But after a long week, the professional dancer was able to enjoy some mother-daughter time with Mila, six, as they headed out on the streets of London. Nadiya didn't share much of what the pair got up to, only shared a short clip of them walking through the busy streets while holding hands. Mila was all bundled up, wearing a tan coat and a grey scarf and hat, that featured snow detailing on its rim.

In her caption, Nadiya gushed: "Great week rehearsing for the tour. And now some quality #motherdaughter time." She finished the post off with a double heart emoji.

The post came shortly after Nadiya spoke exclusively to HELLO! about the special bond that she shares with her young daughter.

Nadiya and Mila had been inseparable since her birth, although the dancer admitted that now commitments means that they spend some apart.

"Now it's a bit more complicated, she can't miss school," she explained. "Before she was travelling everywhere with me. This little person is building her own life slowly and she's busy, she has her dance classes and her after school clubs, she loves it all. I think I miss her more than she misses me!"

Nadiya and Mila enjoyed some time together

And speaking about how Mila has followed in her footsteps, Nadiya revealed: "Mila is going to dance school and she started the same way I did, with Latin and Ballroom and ballet."

"At the same time, she is a beautiful singer and she sings when we are getting ready for school. She's a little artist, too. She loves to draw and she's so good at it. But I'm not sure where she got it from.

"Mila is very creative and will definitely follow a creative path. Whatever she wants to do, as long as it makes her happy then I'll be happy."

