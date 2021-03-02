Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates husband's birthday – and fans can't believe his age The A-lister took to Instagram

On Monday, Gwyneth Paltrow marked her husband Brad Falchuk's 50th birthday with a sweet photo of the pair, writing: "Happy 50th birthday @bradfalchuk. I just want to be with you, always, at least for the next 50."

Unsurprisingly, many of the mother-of-two's fans could barely believe that producer Brad was 50, with plenty taking to the comment section of 48-year-old Gwyneth's post to say so.

"Can't be 50. You mean 50?" asked one fan.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow's son Moses cooks at home

"50??? He looks great!" echoed another, with a third writing: "50? How?"

Gwyneth and Brad married in 2019 in a star-studded private ceremony in their garden.

Doting mum Gwyneth is relatively private when it comes to her family life, and it's not often that she shares photos of her loved ones.

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow's healthy dessert will divide the nation

The A-lister took to Instagram

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow unveils 'miracle' health hacks to prevent illness

However, the star did delight fans last month when she posted a rare photo of her mother, fellow actress Blythe Danner.

Taking once again to Instagram, Gwyneth uploaded a snap of herself and Blythe posing in what looked to be the living room of the star's family home in Brentwood.

In the caption, the Shallow Hal star wrote: "This beautiful creature fills our hearts with so much warmth. She gets words and names mixed up in the most hilarious and unique of ways. She is full of life and incredibly strong.

"She loves her grandchildren more than anything in the world. She loves Bill Evans, eating leftovers and keeping her own company.

"I admire so many things about her and today is her birthday. Happy birthday from the bottom of our hearts, your family loves you so much mommy."

Read more HELLO! US stories here