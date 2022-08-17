Demi Moore pens emotional tribute to daughter Rumer on special family occasion The Ghost actress shares three daughters with ex Bruce Willis

Demi Moore took some time out from her summer getaway to pen an emotional tribute to her daughter Rumer Willis on her 34th birthday on Tuesday.

The actress – who shares three children with ex Bruce Willis – posted three photos in honor of her daughter's special day, including an adorable throwback that saw her posing in a halter neck bikini alongside Rumer as a child.

Rumer Willis shares magical video of mom Demi Moore

The two other images she shared were more recent snaps of Rumer, including one where she appeared to be nude, and another of her posing topless while taking a dip in a swimming pool.

Alongside the photos, Demi sweetly penned: "My sweet Rumer. Happy Birthday my angel! As you have blossomed into this elegant, beautiful, feminine, intelligent, soulful, creative, talented woman, know you will always be my little girl."

Demi added: "I love you and wish you the best new year!!" Her followers were quick to send their birthday wishes to Rumer, including many of Demi's famous friends.

Demi shared three photos of Rumer in honor of her birthday

Melanie Griffith responded: "Happy Birthday thank Rumer and happy Birth Mom." One fan said: "So sweet as a little girl grew up into a talented beautiful woman." A second wrote: "Adorable! Happy Birthday, Rumer!" A third added: "Absolutely gorgeous photos...Happy birthday Rumer. Hope you have a great day."

Demi will often use her social media platform to mark family occasions and last year she sent another public message to Rumer on her birthday.

Demi shares Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah with Bruce Willis

"Rumer Glenn Willis - you rocked my world when you were born at 7:04am in Paducah, Kentucky," Demi captioned the post, which showed a young baby Rumer holding on to the steering wheel of a convertible car.

"You kept to the schedule and arrived on your due date. Ready for life, love and learning. You were a gorgeous baby and you have grown into the most stunning, remarkable young woman," she added.

"I am so grateful you chose me to be your mother. Happy birthday, Rumer Glenn. I love and adore you and can’t wait to see what the next 33 years brings!"

