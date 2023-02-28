Bruce Willis' wife inundated with support after new update following his FTD diagnosis Emma Heming Willis has been learning more about the Die Hard actor's disease

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming has been inundated with love and support after she shared a new update following her husband's diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia.

The Die Hard actor, 67, retired in 2022 after he was diagnosed with aphasia, but in February, Emma and Bruce's ex-wife Demi Moore shared a joint statement, along with his three grown daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, in which they revealed his condition has sadly progressed into frontotemporal dementia, known as FTD.

Now, Emma has revealed that she has been spending time educating herself about the disease and equipping herself with the tools she needs to navigate Bruce's condition.

Posting a photo on Instagram of herself with dementia care and education specialist Teepa Snow, Emma penned: "I'm grateful I had the opportunity to work with @teepasnows_pac who has helped me add to my dementia care toolbox.

"She's a loving, compassionate and skilled leader in this space who navigates herself with pure empathy. She's a gift. Head to the link in my bio as her website has a wealth of caregiving information you might find useful too."

Fans were quick to respond to Emma's post, with many labeling the 44-year-old and Bruce's family "inspirational".

Emma has been educating herself on FTD

"I'm sure you have heard this multiple times but the way that you and your family are handling everything is inspiring. It's obvious that you all share a strong connection and love," replied one.

A second said: "We are all here for you!! It’s amazing that you are learning from @teepasnows_pac. She’s the best!" Others praised Emma for raising awareness of the condition.

"Thank you for sharing your journey. Lost my Dad February 8th, to FTD, hopefully, the awareness you are creating will help others navigate this horrible diagnosis," a third added.

Demi, Bruce's daughters, and Emma revealed his declining health condition

Revealing Bruce's declining health on February 16, the family statement read in part: "Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD).

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

