Rumer Willis shares heartfelt details of her pregnancy and how it has changed her Her baby with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas will make Bruce Willis and Demi Moore first-time grandparents

Rumer Willis may be a first time mom, but she is more than ready to take on the role. She is expecting her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.

In a new episode of Peggy Rometo and Kimberly Van Der Beek's podcast Bathroom Chronicles, the star opens up for the first time about her pregnancy journey and how excited she is to finally become a mom.

She insisted it is something she has always hoped for herself, and detailed all the things she already can't wait to do with her new baby.

"It was never a question for me that I wanted to be a mom," she said, explaining: "It's like one of those weird things that I know sometimes people have such clarity about, like 'Oh, I want to be a musician, I want this.'"

She endearingly added: "That just felt like such a divine purpose and something that when I started thinking about it, felt like such joy."

The actress also detailed all of the changes she has felt and made within herself, since learning she was going to be a mom.

Rumer announced her pregnancy in December

"It's made me upgrade so fast, like things where I used to have such a nature to be people pleasing or to not stand up for myself for little things that then would kind of get under my skin," she said, adding: "I would say literally, maybe even a week after I got pregnant, all of a sudden, it was like, no, no, that's not going to work for me anymore."

Detailing the "different operating system" she has experienced, she further said: "This is what I need to do to reorient this and speak up for myself. It was like a new equation and a new puzzle all of a sudden downloaded."

The star has a great support system in her mom and sisters

The birth of her and Derek's baby will officially make her parents, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, first time grandparents.

Rumer first announced the news right before Christmas at the end of last year, sharing a set of black and white photos showcasing her growing bum, which her boyfriend was affectionately kissing and cradling.

