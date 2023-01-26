Rumer Willis details changes to her health and routine amid pregnancy Demi Moore's daughter is expecting her first child

Rumer Willis took to social media to share a candid update on her health journey since announcing her pregnancy in December.

The actress shared a new photo of her baby bump recently, glowing thanks to the sunlight in the background, alongside a picture of certain vitamins she had been taking, while still keeping it fashion forward like always, dressed in a satin slip.

She detailed that her pregnancy made her think of her life in a different way and made her more conscious of what she was consuming each day.

Rumer wrote: "As soon as I found out I was pregnant one of the first things I did health-wise was start looking at what I was putting in my body and on my body, from food to lotions, oils, beverages and especially vitamins. I wanted to find the most natural things I could with the fewest ingredients."

She explained some of the experimenting she did in the process, saying she "did research and tried a handful of different prenatal vitamins" to varying results.

"Some made me feel sick, some didn't have all the things I was looking for (Choline was missing from quite a few)," although she did find an option that suited her better at the time.

Rumer opened up about her more conscious approach to vitamin intake

Many of her followers approved of her choice, while several others simply inundated her with heart emojis and shared their excitement for her.

Family friend Amy Oresman even commented: "You are a mommy goddess and I am beyond happy for you my darling."

Rumer announced shortly before the holiday season that she and her boyfriend, singer Derek Richard Thomas, were expecting their first child together with a collection of photos of her baby bump.

The actress announced her pregnancy shortly before Christmas

Proud mom Demi Moore, who shares Rumer with ex-husband Bruce Willis, was among the first to show her support, leaving a comment that simply read: "Love YOU," while posting the same pictures on Instagram and saying: "Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era."

