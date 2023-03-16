Everything Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham have said about having a baby Victoria and David Beckham's son would love to be a young dad

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have been married for almost a year and the star couple are already making plans to start a family.

Brooklyn, 24, who is the son of David and Victoria Beckham, has spoken of his broodiness and desire to be a young father as his own dad was at age 24, and in a new interview, Nicola, 28, has opened up about her motherhood plans. You can relive the newlyweds' love story in the video below...

What has Nicola Peltz Beckham said about having a baby?

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, actress Nicola revealed: "Yeah, we definitely want kids. We need a house first, especially because we have so many puppies. Brooklyn really wants kids now, but I want to do a few more things in my career first."

The Transformers: Age of Extinction star spoke of her acting aspirations, explaining how she'll feel settled when she has achieved her career dreams. "And then I want to have a baby and then get right back to work," she said.

The loved up couple want to start a family

Nicola and Brooklyn are thought to be living in Nicola's former bachelorette pad in New York, however, she told Cosmopolitan that they would like to have a house in Los Angeles and are saving up for their dream home there.

What has Brooklyn Peltz Beckham said about having a baby?

Back in November, Brooklyn expressed his desire to start a family soon, telling People: "I could have had kids yesterday."

"Obviously it's my wife's body, but I've always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That's something I really want to do. And my dad was young when he had me. He was 23. And I'm 23 now. I've always wanted to be a young dad."

Newlyweds Brooklyn and Nicola

And in an Instagram post in 2021, Brooklyn wrote: "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes. I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby."

The budding chef also spoke of being a dad during a conversation with the YouTuber David Dobrik. "I'm not much of a baker. It always comes across as so much fun, like you can do it with your kids. That's why I want to learn to become a great baker before I have kids," he said.

For now, Nicola and Brooklyn are mum and dad to their fur babies!

Nicola with one of her dogs

In a recent Instagram Q&A, a fan asked Nicola: "How many dogs do you have now?" to which she replied "Five," along with a heart emoji and a picture of two of them snuggled together. The model often refers to her pet pooches as her 'babies'.

Watch this space, we say…

