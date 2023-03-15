Nicola Peltz denies Victoria Beckham feud claiming she knows the 'truth' The actress is married to Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham became embroiled in a reported feud last year after the actress reportedly chose not to wear one of VB's wedding dresses.

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, the 28-year-old actress has opened up about the rumoured rift, claiming that she doesn't understand why there's still so much speculation.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham hugs Nicola Peltz Beckham at her Paris Fashion Week show

Loading the player...

Squashing the hearsay, she said: "I've said this so many times: There's no feud.

"I don't know. No one ever wants to write the nice things. It's really weird, actually, whether it's my life or someone else's life or whatever, when you know the truth and then you read something totally wrong."

Nicola and Brooklyn wed in 2022

Rumours started swirling after Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot in a star-studded ocean-front wedding ceremony back in April 2022. The Transformers actress walked down the aisle in a couture Valentino gown, much to the reported frustration of her mother-in-law who had originally planned to create her wedding dress.

She later told Variety: "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress.

"She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn’t say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."

VB launched her fashion label in 2008

This isn't the first time Nicola has been the subject of media attention. Earlier this year, Nicola's billionaire father, Nelson, filed a lawsuit against one of three sets of wedding planners who he claims overstated their abilities and failed to meet expectations.

Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba of Plan Design – who took over from Preston Bailey – were hired six weeks before the wedding, with Nelson paying them a $159,000 deposit. However, he fired them after two weeks and has now sued them for allegedly refusing to refund the deposit.

Braghin and Grijalba subsequently filed a countersuit, citing a breach of contract and named Nicola and her mother, Claudia, as third-party defendants. Plan Design Events are asking for more than $50,000 in damages, in addition to other costs that could be significantly higher.

