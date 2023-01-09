Nicola Peltz Beckham shares heartwarming baby photo with special message

Nicola Peltz celebrated her 28th birthday on Monday, and her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham set well wishes along with many others.

On her special day, Brooklyn Beckham's wife decided to post two of the most adorable throwback photos of her as a baby, both with her late grandmother, clearly remembering her on the bittersweet occasion.

One of the images showed Nicola wearing a red tabard dress with matching bow in her hair, while her grandmother looked on wearing a white polo neck.

The other snap showed Nicola's gran adjusting the collar of Nicola's frilly outfit. On the image, Nicola wrote: "I miss you more than I can even begin to express. I miss everything about you. I love you my angel Gina."

Nicola's grandmother passed away two years ago on her birthday, and last year Brooklyn got 'Gina' tattooed on his hand in tribute.

We can see that Nicola was the cutest little baby and with Brooklyn Beckham saying that he has hopes of being a young dad, can we expect the pitter patter of tiny feet sometime soon?

Brooklyn told Entertainment Tonight: "I've always wanted to be a young dad and I would love to have a family soon, but whenever my wife is ready," putting the ball in Nicola's court.

The keen chef also told Variety he was keen to be a father, saying: "We would love to have a big family one day. We would love to have some of our own, and we would love to adopt. … It'll be so cool to … have little Peltz Beckhams running around."

When it is time for the couple to start a family, it looks like they will be doing so stateside as the couple are currently living there full time.

When Nicola graced the cover of Tatler she gave the magazine an interview and when she was quizzed about a potential move to London, the model said: "I would say no, but you never know. Just because I love knowing I am so close to my family."

