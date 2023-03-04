Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz unite in sweet tribute for Brooklyn Beckham's major milestone The Bates Motel Actress married the former Spice Girl's son in 2022…

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz made headlines when they reunited at Paris Fashion Week on Friday but now the pair has marked another major milestone together in celebration of Brooklyn Beckham's 24th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram account, the fashion mogul, 48, shared an adorable montage of photos which showed sweet childhood photos of her eldest son. VB also included a number of stunning snaps of Nicola posing alongside Brooklyn in the heartwarming clip.

Victoria Beckham hugs Nicola Peltz Beckham at her Paris Fashion Week show

Not only did the former Spice Girl reveal that they were celebrating together in Paris but Nicola also weighed in with a gushing reply to her mother-in-law's heartfelt tribute, which read: "Best boy in the entire world," alongside a red love heart emoji.

Victoria and Nicola were so excited to mark Brooklyn's big day

Victoria's caption read: "We all love you so much @brooklynpeltzbeckham ... So happy to be celebrating your birthday with you today! Kisses from Paris xx."

Nicola and Brooklyn joined the rest of the Beckham family at Victoria's show on Friday

The touching moment between Victoria and Nicola follows the emotional moment the designer hugged her daughter-in-law after displaying her autumn-winter collection which put rumours of an ongoing feud to bed.

The alleged rift was reportedly sparked when Nicola opted not to wear one of her mother-in-law's designs for her wedding.

Addressing the situation in a candid interview with Variety, she explained: "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress.

"She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."

In the same Variety interview, Brooklyn added: "I've learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They're always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."

