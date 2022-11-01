Nicola Peltz reveals future baby plans with husband Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have been blissfully married since April, and it seems the couple are looking forward to expanding their family in the future.

During a new interview with The Sunday Times magazine, Style, the American actress expressed her desire to have up to eight children with her beau.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham blows sweet kiss to son Brooklyn

This confession doesn't come as a surprise since Nicola, 27, and Brooklyn, 23, both come from large families. While the budding chef is one of four, his wife Nicola has seven siblings.

"He wants kids yesterday," replied Nicola when asked about becoming parents one day. "I think in a couple of years. We definitely want a big family. He has three siblings, I have seven."

On the prospect of having eight children, she said: "It's a lot but... I don't know." The star added: "We want to adopt some kids, have some of our own. That would be the dream."

The couple married in April

Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son, meanwhile, previously revealed he would love to have ten children. He told Entertainment Tonight: "I've always wanted to be a young dad and I would love to have a family soon, but whenever my wife is ready… I could have like ten, but her body, it's her decision."

Last month, they confirmed they welcomed a new addition to their family - a pet dog called Lamb. "We adopted our baby today and named her Lamb," said Nicola. "She is the sweetest angel! Today is such a hard one for me because it's Gina's birthday and I can't hug her but I feel like she sent me Lamb.

"I'm so grateful for this love. Please adopt or foster if you can. The love it brings to your family is like nothing else."

