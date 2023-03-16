Hugh Grant reveals rare insight into parenting kids Tabitha, Felix, and John The actor shares three children with wife Anna Eberstein and two with Tinglan Hong

Arguably one of Hugh Grant's most memorable scenes throughout his acting career is, when playing England's Prime Minister in Love Actually, he stops the seriousness for a moment and has a dance sesh around 10 Downing to the Pointer Sisters.

Twenty years later, many still don't let him forget it, despite his admitted hesitancy to let loose.

Such was the case during his latest appearance on The View on Wednesday, March 16th, during which he admitted he has, actually, "loosened up over the years," despite his childrens' apparent dislike of it.

WATCH: Hugh Grant reveals his kids don't like his dancing

Loading the player...

MORE: Hugh Grant makes shocking marriage confession - and it's not what you think

Speaking of some of his dancing scenes in movies, he even confessed: "Now I can't really stop! If I hear music I dance, even if it's in Starbucks, I will dance."

However, he revealed it isn't entirely appreciated, particularly by his children, and he added: "My children beg me to stop. 'Please daddy, it's embarrassing,' [they say.]"

MORE: Hugh Grant in talks to portray Prince Andrew in new movie - details

The comment is a rare glimpse into what the actor's kids are really like. Hugh, who is notoriously private about his personal life, has five kids, three children with wife Anna Eberstein, a Swedish producer, and two with Tinglan Hong.

The couple are notoriously private about their personal life

Though the couple only tied the knot in 2018, they have been linked to each other since 2012, when they welcomed their first child, John Mungo Grant, in September.

MORE: Hugh Grant's £17.5million exclusive London home near Pippa Middleton

MORE: Hugh Grant reveals homeschooling struggle in rare comment about his son

They welcomed their second, whose name has never been revealed, in December 2015. In March 2018, Hugh's ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley revealed that the couple had welcomed their third child, his fifth.

Hugh and Anna recently made the Oscars their latest date night

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the actress cheekily joked: "He had another one last week," adding: "He has five. He was over 50 when he spawned them all."

He also shares two kids with Tinglan, who he had a "fleeting affair" with, according to his publicist. Tabitha, 11, was born in September of 2011, and Felix, 10, was born in December 2012.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.